Five habits to improve your daily workout routine
Are you tired of instructing yourself to start working out and then not following up? We feel you.
Well, coming up with a workout routine is great, but what actually counts is showing up on the treadmill...consistently!
If you wish to gain long-lasting results from your workout regimen, here are five habits that can help improve your daily workout routine.
#1
Start easy
If you haven't exercised in a while, don't go all out.
It is important to start small so that you do not start feeling overwhelmed or demotivated right at the start of your new workout plan.
And no, we are not suggesting you to under-perform, but only to go easy on yourself until you are ready to move on to the next level.
#2
Set realistic goals
It might be tempting to set up heavy goals as you start, but it's not quite practical, because failing to achieve them may leave you morose.
Hence, it is advisable to come up with measurable, realistic and time-bound goals, so you can actually work to achieve them. Once they feel easy, progress to the next level.
Also, track your progress regularly.
#3
Always warm up and cool down
Workout takes place in levels. That is why it becomes crucial to warm up and cool down.
Warming up before workout helps improve athletic performance and reduces chances of injury. Try exercises like arm swings and leg kicks for warming up.
On the other hand, cooling down will help restore normal blood circulation and breathing patterns, thus lowering your risk of post-workout muscle soreness.
#4
Include exercises you actually enjoy
If you don't enjoy your workout session, you are unlikely to stick to it, in long term.
So, if you are not a Yoga person, drop that idea already.
Go for exercises that you enjoy doing and not because everyone else is doing them.
By personally customizing your workout routine, you will remain more consistent and will therefore see more effective and faster results.
#5
Kick away distractions
You don't want to get distracted by your phone in the middle of a workout session. Thus, we suggest you to put it on silent/airplane mode. Or even better, leave it back at home or in the locker room.
Also, if others around you are talkative, plug in your headphones and play some good music that you find motivating.