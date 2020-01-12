Five stunning volcanoes around the world you should visit
Lifestyle
If you're bored of heading to the same-old hills and beaches and seek an adrenaline-pumping adventure trip, consider visiting the spectacular volcanoes of the world.
There are a few feelings that can rival that of standing on the rim of an active volcanic cauldron, at an incredible height.
To get you started, here are five stunning volcanoes around the world that are worth visiting.
#1
Mount Fuji, Tokyo, Japan
Standing at a height of 12,389ft, Mount Fuji in Japan is classified as an active volcano and is also the country's highest peak.
Located on the Honshu Island, about 100km from the Japanese capital Tokyo, the volcano is popular for paragliding and also skiing in winter months.
Plan your visit to Mount Fuji between July and August when the climate is at its best.
#2
Mount Etna, Sicily, Italy
Standing 10,922ft tall, Mount Etna in Italy is not only the biggest volcano in Europe, but it is also one of the most active around the world and erupts on a regular basis.
You can either take a cable car ride or hike all the way up or arrange a guided jeep tour, as you like.
Mid-summer months (July-August) are the peak tourist season.
#3
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii
Housing some of the most fantastic and active volcanoes around the world, the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is a must-visit for every volcano enthusiast and adventure travelers.
It is home to two famed volcanoes, viz. Mauna Loa (height: 13,679ft) and Kilauea (4,091ft).
To witness the volcanic lavas flowing at their magnetic best, visit the National Park during the pre-dawn or after-dusk hours.
#4
Eyjafjallajökull, Iceland
The 5,417ft tall Eyjafjallajökull in the Southern Region of Iceland is one of the chilliest volcanoes, that last erupted in 2010.
You can easily take a professional-guided jeep tour right up to the summit of this volcano.
Not to mention, avoid the winter months at all costs, as below-zero temperatures are the norm there. It is advisable to plan your trip during June-August.
#5
White Island, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand
No other country beats the breathtaking landscapes that New Zealand offers, and adding to the charm is the Whakaari/White Island - one of the most spectacular volcanoes around the globe.
You can either take a boat tour to reach the island, or you can also fly over the White Island in a helicopter to get a bird's eye view of the amazing volcano.
Enjoy!