Five Ayurvedic remedies to help you get glowing, soft skin
Bringing along holidays and a lot of fun, winter is surely a great time of the year.
But it can take a toll on your skin health. The cold weather, coupled with low humidity levels, can lead to skin dryness, peeling and chapping.
However, don't worry, simple Ayurvedic remedies can help you out.
Here are five natural, Ayurvedic remedies for glowing and soft skin.
#1
Turmeric
Rich in curcumin, which has strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric can keep your skin soft and glowing.
To use this, mix 1 teaspoon turmeric powder with 4 tablespoons gram flour. Add some milk to form a thick paste.
Apply this paste on your face and neck. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Then rinse with plain water.
Do this once/twice per week.
#2
Honey
The soothing effects of honey can help moisturize your skin, eliminate risk of wrinkles, and make it youthful.
All you have to do is apply some honey evenly on your skin. Then, massage it thoroughly for a few minutes. Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.
Finally, wash off the honey using lukewarm water.
Repeat this method every alternate day.
#3
Aloe vera
The natural nourishing and healing qualities of aloe vera can contribute to giving you a soft and glowing skin.
How to use? Mix one tablespoon aloe vera gel, 1 teaspoon honey, 1 teaspoon milk, and a pinch of turmeric. Apply this mix on your face and neck evenly, and leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water.
Repeat this once/twice a week.
#4
Coconut oil
Coconut oil nourishes the skin and locks the moisture in it.
To use this, slightly warm some coconut oil and apply evenly on your face and neck. Massage for a couple of minutes. Leave it on overnight.
Repeat this every night before going to bed.
You can also add sugar to coconut oil and use it as a scrub to exfoliate your skin.
#5
Rose water
Rose water works wonders as a natural skin toner. It cleanses the skin, improves blood circulation, balances skin pH and brightens the skin.
Firstly, keep the rose water in the refrigerator for about half an hour.
Then, take a cotton ball, dip it in the rose water and apply evenly over your face and neck.
Repeat this twice every day.