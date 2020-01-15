Five tips to introduce a new pet to your kids
Lifestyle
Children and pets can be awesome companions.
Plus, kids can learn a great deal of responsibility and caring by staying close to the family dog/cat.
But it can take the two of them some time and practice to get used to each other.
Here are five simple tips for introducing your new pet to your children, for a flying start to their friendship.
#1
Gentleness is the key
When you start introducing your new furry family member and your younger ones, you will need patience and gentleness.
Calmly teach your children how to pet and care for a dog and also how to praise it when it behaves well.
Meanwhile, also keep tabs on your doggy/cat's body language so as to ensure it is also interested and comfortable in these interaction sessions.
#2
Try a trick
Both pets and kids love playful tricks.
That's why using tricks can be a good way to form or accentuate the bond between the two parties.
If your doggy already knows a trick or you have taught them one, like catching the ball, show it to the kids.
Also, teach them to reward the pet when/if it successfully performs the said trick.
#3
Go out for a walk
Pooches love to walk around.
Interaction sessions between pets and your children inside the house might get a bit monotonous or boring for one or both of them.
That is why, we suggest you to try taking them out for a walk, as a way to introduce two great friends-to-be.
It is also a great way to exercise your pet and the kids.
#4,5
Use the leash; Keep the toys away
Leash: If you plan on allowing more free-flowing interactions between your dog and kids, you may want to use a short leash so you can control the pet, in case things get a bit out of hand.
Toys: For some time after bringing your pet home, keep the toys away so that they don't become a reason for an undue/unwanted quarrel.