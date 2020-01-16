Five tips to set up your bedroom for better sleep
Lifestyle
With increasingly hectic lifestyles, sleep-deprivation or poor quality of sleep have become a common problem among millennials.
But other than the lifestyle issues, your poorly-maintained bedroom might also be a part of the problem.
If you have tried everything to improve your sleep quality but to no avail, you might want to consider taking some time to evaluate and enhance your sleeping space.
#1
Declutter to de-stress!
A cluttered environment can increase anxiety and stress levels, therefore it makes absolute sense for you to start auditing the bedroom and remove all the things you don't really need.
Ranging from the unnecessary stuff lying under your bed to excessive journals/books/cartons, undone laundry and other accessories - clear it all up and make the room as tidy as possible, to ensure better sleep.
#2
Make your bedroom to smell amazing
Any place that smells pleasant automatically relaxes the mind. That is why aromatherapy (therapy using aromatic materials) is said to be an effective solution to calm down the senses.
You can invest in room fresheners, incense sticks, aroma candles and natural essential oils. Also, don't forget to keep your mattress and sheets clean in order to complement the fragrant environment of your bedroom.
#3
Lights out!
The lights you are exposed to affect your body's ability to produce melatonin, a chemical responsible for regulating your sleeping and waking schedules.
Hence, it is advisable to opt for total darkness in your bedroom while sleeping as it helps in increasing the production of melatonin, thus improving sleep quality.
So, invest in blinds and curtains. Also, reduce your screen time before dozing off.
#4
Ditch the old mattress
If you suffer from back pain or get up in the middle of the night due to discomfort, perhaps it's time to say goodbye to your old mattress and invest in a new one.
Yes, buying a good-quality mattress can be expensive, but for the sake of sound sleep and lesser health issues, the investment is totally worth it.
#5
Embellish your bedside table
Your bedside table's setup is as important as the thing you sleep on. Don't load it with tacky table lampshades, bright lights or any unnecessary items.
Instead, try creating a relaxing atmosphere by eliminating lights/bulbs and putting small plants.
Last but not the least, keep your cell phone at a good distance to avoid getting distracted by it.
