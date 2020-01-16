Brown food v/s white food: Which is healthier?
Nature has gifted us a variety of foods that differ in their health benefits, nutrient values and colors. However, some food items do us more good than the others.
Now, with people turning more and more health-conscious these days, many compare the benefits of white and brown foods.
Let us understand which one is better out of the two.
Breads
Brown bread v/s white bread
Short answer: Brown bread is healthier than the white one.
This is so because white breads are prepped only with the endosperm part of the grain, after removing the nutritious bran and the germ parts.
On the other hand, brown or the whole wheat bread comes with less processing and more grainy particles, thus making it slightly rough but comparatively healthier and more nutritious.
Rice
Brown rice v/s white rice
In most parts of India, rice is consumed as a staple food. Be it Basmati or Arborio rice, every variety comes with carbohydrates, some protein, and little fat.
Comparatively, brown rice is widely recognized as a healthier option because it contains fiber-rich bran and nutritious germ.
White rice comes without bran or germ, which are considered the most nutritious parts of the grain.
Sugar
Brown sugar v/s white sugar
When it comes to comparing brown and white sugar, there is not much difference in their health quotients. However, brown sugar, in comparison to its white counterpart has slightly more minerals and molasses flavor.
You can opt for either of the two, as long as the products you choose do not come with any additives or preservatives.
Eggs
Brown eggs v/s white eggs
The color of the egg is not strictly an indicator of its health value.
Other than their cost, brown and white eggs don't have much difference with regard to their taste and nutritional benefits.
The only difference in the two is the breed of the chicken that they are obtained from. The white-feathered chickens lay white eggs, whereas the reddish-brown-feathered chickens produce brown ones.