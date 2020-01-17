5 quick and delicious breakfast recipes for the busiest mornings
Lifestyle
Breakfast is one meal of the day you must not skip. But if you happen to be a working professional or a busy mommy, shortage of time in the morning is understandable.
However, just because you are short on time, doesn't mean you have to settle with anything that the fridge offers from last night.
Here are five quick yet delicious breakfast recipes.
#1
Peanut butter sandwich with flax seeds
Peanut butter and brown bread is one of the simplest combinations for the morning meal.
All you need to do is take 2 slices of brown bread, a spoonful of peanut butter, and slather it over the slices.
Then, sprinkle some flax seeds on top of it. Loaded with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, flax seeds are quite nutritious.
#2
Scrambled eggs and toast
Eggs are a great source of your daily dose of protein.
To cook this recipe, take a tava/flat pan, put 1 tablespoon of oil, break and pour two eggs, season them with salt and pepper, scramble well, and keep aside.
Then, roast two breads on the tava using butter.
Top the scrambled eggs on the roasted bread, and you are good to go.
#3
Honey chili toast
For preparing honey chili toast, take 2 slices of brown bread, place them on a saucepan over medium flame. Put some butter from sides. Let the breads turn golden-brown from both the sides.
Take the bread off the pan and pour honey over it. Spread it well and add a dash of chilli flakes. Easy-peasy!
You can enjoy this tasty breakfast with juice/flavored milk.
#4
Vegetable upma
For prepping this lip-smacking South Indian dish, you will need a cupful of semolina, one chopped onion, 2 green chillies, 1/4 cup green peas, and 1 teaspoon mustard seeds.
Start by taking a saucepan, pour 2 teaspoon mustard oil, add mustard seeds, green chillies, onions, and peas. Next, add semolina, saute well and add 1/2 cup water.
Let it cook for 5 minutes.
#5
Sprout salad
Sprout salads are not just a quick breakfast option, but they are also pretty nutritious.
To prepare sprout salad, soak yellow lentil/moong dal overnight or buy sprouts from the market.
Take 1 cupful of sprouts, 1/2 onion, 1 tomato, and 1 cucumber. Chop them all well and mix together. Add 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice and season with some salt. And, voila, it's ready.
Enjoy!