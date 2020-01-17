5 best Yoga poses to relieve back pain
Owing to the modern diet and lifestyle patterns, back pain has become a common problem nowadays, surprisingly even in younger people.
However, in case your back pain isn't severe, don't worry. Yoga can help you out, by strengthening the back, stretching your muscles, and improving blood flow to the spine and nerves.
Here are five easy yoga postures to help cure back pain.
#1
Downward-facing Dog pose
The Downward-facing Dog pose helps in strengthening the core and stretching the cervical spine, thus reducing back pain.
To perform this pose, all you need to do is bend using your hands and knees, and tuck the toes by lifting up the hip area. Now bring your heels towards the ground and hold the position.
Take five deep breaths. Relax, and then repeat.
#2
Cat-cow pose
In order to keep your back pain-free, stick to the simple yet effective cat-cow pose.
This asana will help in massaging your spine and stretching the torso.
To perform, start by getting on all fours. Now, using your hands and knees, inhale and round up your back (cat), then exhale and arch your back downwards (cow).
Repeat this 5-10 times.
#3
Standing Forward Bend pose
The Standing Forward Bend pose will help stretch the back and the leg muscles, thus relieving lower back pain.
To perform, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Straighten your legs as much as you can and let your torso hang down.
Lastly, relax your shoulders and stretch your head downwards toward the floor. Hold the position for a minute or two.
#4
Prone leg extensions
If you're suffering from excessive soreness in the back, try performing this pose.
You can perform it even while lying on your bed.
To perform, lie on your stomach and straighten your body. Lift your upper body including chest, neck and head upwards and extend your forearms to support torso's weight.
Breathe and lift both legs one by one and repeat a few times.
#5: Butterfly pose
To perform the Butterfly pose, sit down on the floor and let your knees fall on either side together. Keeping your eyes shut, relax your shoulders. Rest your hands on the feet, then take deep breaths while contracting and relaxing the stomach.