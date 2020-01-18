Winter hair care: Your ultimate regime for frizz-free hair
Lifestyle
Sure winters can be fun and romantic, but not so much for your hair health.
The cold weather, coupled with the dry air and low humidity levels, can render your hair dull, frizzy and unmanageable.
But don't worry, we are here to help you out. Here are five simple tips to keep your hair strands shiny and smooth, this winter season.
#1
Say no to harsh shampoos
Yes, shampooing is important to keep the scalp dirt-free, but in winters, these cleansing products might do more harm than good.
Use only a sulphate-free shampoo, just once or twice a week. This will help in securing your hair's natural oils.
Also, don't forget to keep your hair well moisturized. Thoroughly oil your hair an hour before washing and use a conditioner after washing.
#2
Keep your hair shielded
Just like you protect your hair from the harsh heat of sun in summers, guarding it against moisture-snatching dry air in winters is equally vital, as the cold winds tend to make your hair prone to breakage.
Hence, always wear comfortable hats and scarves, to protect your scalp.
However, wool may also damage your hair, so try lining your hats' inner portion with silk/satin.
#3
Steer clear of heat styling
Avoid blow-drying, straightening, and curling your hair in winters as heat styling further snitches away the moisture from your hair, thereby increasing chances of breakage.
So, let your hair dry out naturally in order to maintain their shine and smoothness.
And you can invest all that time saved from heat styling in experimenting some new styles such as messy buns, cute twists, side braids.
#4
Eat a healthy diet
Consuming a nutritious diet rich in natural oils, vitamins and minerals will give your hair inner strength to fight those harsh external elements of the winter season.
Eat plenty of foods rich in vitamins A, C, E, as well as iron and selenium. They include fruit and vegetables, fresh meat, fish, nuts and cereals.
Furthermore, a healthy diet will also help strengthen your immunity.
#5
Apply avocado-banana hair mask
For better hair nourishment, movement and elasticity, count on this avocado-banana hair mask:
Just grab one banana and two avocados, make a thick paste by mixing both together and apply onto your scalp. Keep it on for 20-30 minutes, then rinse off with a mild, sulphate-free shampoo.
Follow these tips and say goodbye to hair dryness and frizz this winter.
Stay healthy!