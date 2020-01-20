Top 5 easily available vegan protein sources
Protein is one of the key nutrients for proper body build-up.
It facilitates the maintenance of almost every body part including internal organs, muscles, skin, nails, and hair, which is why it is known as the building block.
While non-vegetarians and vegetarians have plenty of protein sources such as meat, eggs, seafood, and dairy products, options are not scarce for vegans either.
#1
Tofu
Not only is tofu a great source of protein, it can also supply the bone-building calcium, if it's made with calcium sulphate.
Easily available in markets, tofu is one of the most versatile food items for vegans.
One can blend and consume it in smoothies and puddings. Further, it can also be added to sandwiches, soups, noodles, salads, among other dishes.
#2
Beans
Be it vegans, vegetarians or non-vegetarians, everyone loves beans.
From kidney beans to black beans, all the varieties of beans are filled with protein and are also quite easily available.
One cup of deliciously prepared pinto, black, navy and kidney beans can provide you as much as 15 grams of protein.
Apart from protein, beans are also rich in fiber and healthy starches.
#3
Soy items
If you need more protein than what beans have to offer, you should probably shift to soy. It is a protein storehouse, and also contains the amino acid methionine.
Consume soy items like tempeh, edamame, soy milk every day to easily meet your daily protein requirements.
What's more? Regular consumption of soy food is known to keep your heart and muscles healthy.
#4
Broccoli
Health experts recommend broccoli not only in vegan and vegetarian diets but also to non-vegetarians. High in protein, this dark green vegetable is even known to fight cancer.
However, to retain its health value, avoid frying it in too much oil. Simply steam or bake it instead, or you can also add it raw to your salads.
#5
Avocado
Avocados are already popular for their number of health benefits. But do you know that they are a great vegan source for fulfilling your protein requirement?
High in protein and good fats, avocados can well be added to your salads or while cooking vegetables.
You can also use it as one of the ingredients while preparing yummy desserts.
