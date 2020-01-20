5 healthy and delicious baked munching snacks
Be it mozzarella sticks or French fries, we just can't say no to lip-smacking fried food, but what if you can have the same deliciousness in a healthier way?
Baking your munchies instead of deep-frying them can turn them healthy, as the process of baking involves much less unhealthy agents.
Here are 5 healthy and delicious baked snack recipes.
#1
Walnut Zucchini Muffins
Take a large bowl and whisk 1 cup flour, 3/4 cup whole wheat flour, 2/3 cup brown sugar, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
Take another bowl and whisk eggs, milk, and melted butter until blended.
Mix both the mixtures. Add zucchini, walnuts and raisins. Then pour it in muffin cups after greasing them.
Bake for 20 minutes.
#2
Peanut butter cookies
Beat 1 cup brown sugar, 3/4 cup peanut butter until blended. Beat in 1 egg, 1/4 cup applesauce and 3 teaspoons vanilla extract.
Separately, whisk 1 cup white rice flour, 1/2 cup potato starch, 1/4 cup tapioca flour, 1 teaspoon baking powder, 3/4 teaspoon baking soda, 1/4 teaspoon salt. Refrigerate for an hour.
Lastly, bake shaped dough for 10 minutes in a preheated oven.
#3
Granola bars
To make this healthy and delicious bar, take a bowl and mix 1/3 cup honey, 1/3 cup vegetable oil, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.
Take another bowl and mix 2.5 cups rolled oats, 2 teaspoons brown sugar and 1/4 cup flaked sweetened coconut. Combine them.
Spread the mixture on baking sheet. Bake for 30 minutes in a preheated oven.
Finally, cut in desired shapes.
#4
Baked chicken nuggets
Yes, you read it right!
To prepare baked chicken nuggets, simply mix 6 teaspoons wheat breadcrumbs, 2 teaspoons panko, 2 teaspoons grated parmesan cheese, and 2 teaspoons olive oil.
Now, coat chicken pieces with olive oil after seasoning. Then coat with the breadcrumb mixture.
Grease the baking sheet and bake chicken nuggets in preheated oven for 8-10 minutes.
#5
Baked Gujia
Take 1.5 cup of powdered green moong dal, 1 cup sugar, 1 teaspoon powdered cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg, 1 teaspoon chopped cashews, 2 teaspoons ghee, 1/2 cup khoya, 3 teaspoons sooji, 1 teaspoon chopped almonds and 1 teaspoon chopped raisins. Mix well.
Prepare dough with all-purpose flour. Prepare gujia pieces, brush oil over them and bake in a preheated oven for about 30 minutes.