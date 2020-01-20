Five easy tips to lose those stubborn love handles
In spite of their cute name, love handles are utterly unwanted.
If you have tried several diet plans and regular gym routine to eliminate that extra fat around the torso, but to no avail, don't worry, we got you covered.
Here are some helpful tips you can follow to get rid of love handles and achieve a toned, fat-free body in no time.
#1
Cut down your calorie intake
To get rid of your muffin top, try cutting down on your daily calorie intake.
The first step towards reducing your calorie consumption is to calculate the same.
Once you do that, slowly start lowering your calorie intake and be consistent.
Further, you must also find ways to burn calories on a daily basis. Take up running, for example.
#2
Become more active, physically
Finding out ways for burning calories is a great way to cut down belly fat.
If you struggle because of a sedentary lifestyle, things might be a little tough.
The key is finding the right balance between your desk job and your daily movements.
Get up and walk around every half an hour, take stairs instead of elevators, and buy a fitness tracker.
#3
Don't assume cardio is the solution
Be warned that extending the duration of your cardio sessions won't help you much, because most people don't have enough muscle in the first place to tighten it with more exercise.
So, if you keep doing cardio, you might become a thinner version of yourself without losing any belly fat.
It is advisable to go for interval and weight training for better results.
#4
Start an aerobic fitness routine
Forget all other forms of physical activities, aerobic exercises are considered best when trying to remove that extra, stubborn belly fat.
Consulting a professional trainer who can custom design your workout plan depending on your body type can be an effective solution.
Alternatively, start going out for 30-minute jogging/walking sessions every day, to bid goodbye to unwanted belly fat.
#5
Above all, say goodbye to stress
Among other health issues, stress can also lead to obesity. Yes, you read that right.
This is so because stress tends to increase insulin levels in the body, thereby leading to fat deposition.
In order to reduce your stress levels, perform breathing exercises, meditate, go out for walks, eat a healthy diet, reduce your screen time, and sleep well.
Stay healthy!