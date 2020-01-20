Five questions to ask before having sex
Lifestyle
Despite being portrayed rather casually in the movies and other pop culture media, sex is a way more personal act, that should be taken seriously.
Hence, it becomes important to be sure of how you approach sexual relations and acts to avoid making any unwanted mistakes.
Here are five questions you should ask yourself (and your partner) before having sex.
#1
What kind of a relationship is it?
Perhaps the first and foremost question you should ask yourself and your partner is about the kind of relationship the two of you share, viz. whether you are looking for an emotional engagement or just a one-off/short-term physical relationship.
It is important to be on the same page before jumping into bed so as to avoid making things more complicated.
#2
Is it the right time?
Although there's no set "right time" for having sex, it is important to make sure that both you and your partner are ready for it, whenever you decide to take the plunge.
Not only will it help you get over the nerves, being physically and emotionally ready is important for having time to arrange necessary precautions for safer and enjoyable sex- like getting condoms.
#3
What sort of birth control will you use?
As long as you and your partner are not looking to conceive, it is important to use at least one form of birth control method.
Discuss with your partner your preferred form of birth control, well in advance.
Also, always use a condom, it will not only reduce chances of unwanted pregnancy but also help prevent risk of catching dreadful STIs.
#4
What is your STI status?
If you regularly have sex with different partners, your risk of catching a sexually transmitted infection (STI) increases.
Hence, always ask your partner about their sexual health histories.
Also, if you are ever unsure about your own or your partner's STI status, avoid having sex at all costs.
Further, make sure to regularly get tested for STIs to be safe.
#5
Are you in control?
Being under the influence of drugs or alcohol can affect your decision-making ability, meaning that you might end up getting intimate with someone you otherwise wouldn't have.
So, ask yourself whether you are in full control or not before having sex, so that you don't end up doing anything that you may have to regret later on.
Stay healthy!