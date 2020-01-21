Here's how to create a Spotify playlist for your pet
Lifestyle
Since our furry friends bring so much joy to our lives, it becomes our duty to return the love.
One way to do so is by giving your pooch/cat their own source of entertainment.
You must be wondering how.
Well, recently, streaming service Spotify devised a way to create an algorithmically generated playlist to enjoy with your pets.
Here's how it works.
Details
Why you need a playlist for your pet
If you're wondering whether your pet requires any music or would enjoy it or not, here's some insight.
A recent survey of 5,000 Spotify users revealed that 71% of users play music for their pets.
Further, 80% users said they believed their pets enjoy listening to music.
Interestingly, only 50% felt their pets had the same taste in music as themselves.
Quote
'It's natural we want to make our pets feel good'
"There is something uniquely special about the relationship we humans have with our pets — it's one filled with unconditional love, licks, snuggles, and cuddles," Spotify said in a statement.
"So it's only natural that we want to make them feel good, too, and many pet owners believe they do exactly that with music," the music streaming service added.
Steps
Follow these steps to create your own Spotify pet playlist
In order to make the playlist, go to Pet Playlists on the Spotify website. Choose your pet from the given options, viz. dog, cat, iguana, hamster or bird.
Choose the traits that best describe your pet, such as relaxed, energetic, shy, etc. Spotify will then sync these choices with your own music preferences.
Lastly, add your pet's name and photo for the playlist cover!