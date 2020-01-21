Dry skin in winter? Try these home-made moisturizers
Lifestyle
Sure winters can be fun and romantic, but not so much for your skin health.
The cold weather, coupled with dry winds and low humidity levels can render your skin dry and dull.
Although there are many moisturizers available in the market, nothing beats the impact of applying natural ingredients-based moisturizers.
Here are five home-made moisturizes to keep your skin healthy this winter season.
#1
Aloe vera moisturizer
Try this easy aloe vera solution to tighten up your skin and make it wrinkle-free.
Take 2 tablespoons coconut oil, 2 tablespoons aloe vera gel, 1 teaspoon Vitamin E oil, and 2 teaspoons almond oil. Mix all these ingredients in a clean container.
This easy, home-made moisturizer will help rejuvenate fibroblast cells, hydrate the skin, and treat irritation and dryness.
#2
Honey and glycerin moisturizer
This honey and glycerin-based moisturizer will help keep your skin hydrated for longer hours, improve skin glow, and help fight skin infections.
To prepare this moisturizer, take 1 teaspoon honey, 2 teaspoons glycerin, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, and 2 teaspoons green tea extract. Mix all the ingredients.
Apply the mixture on your skin, leave it on for 30 minutes, and wash with lukewarm water.
#3
Cocoa butter and shea butter lotion
This nourishing lotion is great for all skin types.
To prepare it, take 10 drops of lime essential oil, 1/4 cup coconut oil, 1/8 cup cocoa butter, 1/8 cup shea butter, 1 tablespoon almond oil and 1 tablespoon aloe vera juice.
Boil the coconut oil, shea butter, and cocoa butter together. Let it cool, and then add lime essential oil and aloe vera juice.
#4
Lavender and coconut oil moisturizer
Lavender oil consists of antimicrobial and antioxidant properties. These agents nourish the skin and keep it hydrated for a long duration.
Take 20 drops of lavender essential oil, 3 ounces of pure coconut oil, 1 ounce each of shea butter and jojoba oil, 1/2 teaspoon vitamin E oil and fresh aloe vera gel. Mix all the ingredients.
Apply on damp skin for best results.
#5
Beeswax and essential oil moisturizing lotion
To prepare this deep nourishing lotion for all skin types, take 3 teaspoons beeswax granules, 5 teaspoons almond oil, 4 tablespoons water and 5-6 drops of an essential oil.
Melt the beeswax on low flame. Remove it from heat and add almond oil. Stir constantly. Heat up again. Add some hot water, beat well and add your chosen essential oil.
Stay healthy!