Here's how you can up your skirt game this winter
Courtesy all those layers, winters are considered as one of the best seasons to flaunt your wardrobe collection. But wearing your favorite skirts could be a bit tricky in the cold weather.
However, you can wear those skirts and still keep warm, if you follow some easy tricks of the trade.
Here are some handy tips to let you don skirts this winter season.
#1
Put on over-the-knee boots
Hands down, over-the-knee boots are one of the most stylish pieces one can sport in winters.
What's more? They are great for keeping your legs warm.
Not only are knee-length boots warm and comfortable, they can be pretty versatile- you can wear them with denim jeans, dresses and with all types of skirts, be it a mini skirt or medium-size skirt.
#2
Go for a mid-length skirt
You might have seen a lot of '90s stars wearing midi skirts, but guess what, these classic pieces never really went out of fashion. In fact, they can be a great addition to your wardrobe during winters.
Simply accessorize them with a big belt and pair them with a short sweater and light-colored coat/jacket.
Complete the look with a pair of cool, white sneakers.
#3
Wear thick opaque tights
A nice pair of tights can make any look high on style.
Whether you opt for a woolen skirt or frill skirt, classy black tights go nicely with everything, and also keep you warm.
However, don't settle for light fabrics - choose thicker fabrics as they can make a lot of difference in terms of keeping you warm.
#4
Choose the right fabric
When it comes to skirts, one gets a vast variety to choose from- right from the length to the pattern and fabrics, there is a lot that you can play with.
Talking of the fabric, go for something thick and warm for the winter season.
For one, woolen skirts look classy and are also great for keeping you warm.
#5
Rely on coats
Layering different pieces together is so much fun. Not only does it enhance your overall look but also keeps you nicely warm.
Hence, winters are a great time for you to play with different layers.
Take a short skirt, pair it with a long coat and a colorful scarf, and you are good to go.
Stay stylish and safe this winter season!