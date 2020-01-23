Here's all you need to know about poaching your food
If binge-watching cookery shows like MasterChef is your guilty pleasure, you must have heard of the term 'poaching'.
It is quite a versatile cooking method, that involves submerging the food in a liquid such as water/milk/wine etc., and cooking it on a low flame, i.e. on a temperature ranging between 140 and 180 degrees Fahrenheit.
Here is all you need to know about poaching.
Methods
The types of poaching
There are two main methods of poaching - shallow and deep poaching.
Under shallow poaching, you should add just enough liquid to cover the food item by about two-third, and then cover the container to allow steam to cook the uncovered portions of the food.
On the other hand, deep poaching involves submerging the food item completely in a simmering, well-seasoned liquid.
Information
What is the benefit of poaching your food?
Since poaching is done using relatively low temperature of the liquid, it makes it ideal for cooking delicate food items such as eggs and fish. Further, poached food items turn out moist, and hence are less prone to overcooking.
Options
What liquids can you poach your food in?
If you think that poaching can only be done using water, then you're wrong.
In fact, you can use a variety of liquids depending on your recipe type. They include broths like chicken stock, red/white wine, milk or a mixture of some or all of these ingredients.
You can also consider adding an acidic ingredient like vinegar to keep your food from breaking.
Details
Finally, how to poach properly?
While poaching seems simple, it can get a bit tricky.
Make sure the liquid does not come to a boil, as that might break the food that you're cooking.
For instance, while cooking eggs, boil the liquid first and then turn it off, as eggs tend to cook pretty quickly.
While poaching meats, try skimming off the fat from the top for better results.