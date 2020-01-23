Winter care: 5 amazing tips to deal with oily skin
Lifestyle
Halfway through winter but still struggling to cope with the cold and dry air? We feel you.
While you must have felt thankful in the beginning of the winter, thinking that you won't have to deal with oily skin issues anymore, but you now know that's not the case.
Here are some tips to deal with oily skin this winter.
#1
Mind your diet
Be it your mental health or physical fitness, your diet plays an utterly significant role.
In winters, being mindful of what you eat can dramatically affect your skin health.
Dairy products and oily food are a big no-no. Instead, go for foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as fish and walnuts.
Flax seeds, soy products, spinach are also good for managing oily skin.
#2
Exfoliate with hydration
No skincare regime is complete without regular exfoliation.
If you have oily skin, you sure want to get rid of the unwanted oil, but it can't happen with the same-old summer face wash.
In order to remove dead skin cells from your skin, go gentle and natural.
For one, sugar is a great natural exfoliant, as it helps retain moisture on the skin.
#3
Overnight moisturization
Of course, no one wants to walk around with visible oil on the face. So, avoid slathering moisturizers on your face during daytime.
Instead, use a natural ingredients-based, deep-conditioning night cream before going to bed.
This will give you a subtle glow in the morning and make you look fresh and hydrated.
Also, you won't feel the need to redo moisturizer through the day.
#4
Go for water-based products
If even after using deep-conditioning night cream, your skin doesn't improve, you should perhaps go for products that are light and have a water base.
Water-based products are a boon for people with slippery skin as these are easily absorbed by the skin and don't make it look oily at all.
So, consider swapping your make-up essentials with water-based products, this winter season.
#5
Use a non-comedogenic sunscreen
Last but not the least, don't skip using sunscreen during winters.
Switch to one that is formulated especially for oily skin types- a non-comedogenic sunscreen minimizes the chances of clogged pores.
So, wash your face daily and apply a generous amount of sunscreen to get the best protection.
Make sure your sunscreen comes with at least 15 SPF (Sun Protection Factor).
Stay healthy!