5 most attractive old towns in Europe you should visit
Lifestyle
From Italy to England, European countries are full of astonishing towns.
While some are known for their modern, state-of-the-art architecture and facilities, others depict an old-world charm.
If you wish to satisfy your wanderlust in Europe but don't want to stick to the cliches, here are top five most attractive old towns in the continent that you shouldn't miss out on.
#1
Carcassonne, France
Remember those fairytale stories that used to give you a sense of calm? Visiting Carcassonne will give you the same feels.
From massive high walls to over 50 watchtowers, the city is perfect for bringing alive that old-world charm.
Easily accessible from major cities of France including Paris, Carcassonne is packed with impressive medieval castles, dating back to as early as the 12th century.
#2
Lucca, Italy
Lucca in Italy has several medieval churches, towers, and buildings.
There is perhaps no other place in the whole of Europe where you can find a garden with trees at the top of a medieval tower or a quaint shade promenade atop the walls.
If this description of Lucca gets you going, consider visiting this amazing city to have the experience of a lifetime.
#3
Ronda, Spain
There is a lot that the city of Ronda (Spain) has to offer, but its out-of-this-world location tops everything.
Situated above the mountains on the edge of a 400ft cliff, the views of the valley underneath are mind-blowing.
Further, the architecture in Ronda is amazing- there are three bridges that span the canyon along Moorish buildings and fascinating labyrinthine streets.
#4
Civita di Bagnoregio, Italy
If you are a backpacker, you must visit Civita di Bagnoregio in Italy.
This centuries-old village has a permanent population of just about 10 people, but don't worry, you won't feel alone because the city receives as many as 600,000 tourists annually.
The village has become a central attraction for tourists coming to Italy, despite risks from the steady erosion of its volcanic perch.
#5
Bruges, Belgium
The Belgian gem called Bruges is a dreamland of medieval fantasy.
It offers delightful market squares, stunning cathedrals, cobbled lanes, and a quaint networks of canals.
But the real magic happens when the sun sets, as you'll find white swans floating down the canals.
The city might put you in dilemma, whether to keep clicking snapshots or simply keep looking at the beautiful scenery.