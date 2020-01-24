5 tips to help you store winter garments
Don't we all love our winter pieces? Of course, we do!
Then why dump them in a corner of the closet?
Stacking clothes without proper care puts them at risk of threats like excessive lighting, moisture, insects, et al. All these factors can permanently damage your clothes.
To make your winter garments look as ravishing as possible, follow these simple tips.
#1
Clean them before storing
You don't want to store your clothes with lingering oils and deodorant fragrances, as it may invite moths to feast on your favorite fabrics.
Another threat to winter clothes is from perfume and other such chemicals which may lead to discoloration.
Make sure to launder or dry clean all your clothes at least 3-4 days before storing them, so that they don't catch fungus.
#2
Store your clothes in cotton garment containers
Since you'd be packing your winter clothes for months, make sure you store them in airtight containers (bags or bins), preferably made or lined with cotton.
In case you've run out of such containers, use suitcases and line them with tissue papers.
Lastly, put these bags/bins in a dry environment. Avoid storing them in a garage or basement as they might get damp there.
#3
Use fragrance or cedar
Who doesn't want their clothes to always remain fresh and fragrant?
However, if you think this is not possible with winter clothing, you are mistaken.
You can easily keep your winter garments fresh with drawer liners packed with your favorite fragrances such as lavender, eucalyptus, or a cedar sachet.
This will help give your stored clothes a light freshness.
#4
Divide up different fabrics
Winter clothes come in a wide range of fabrics such as fur, leather, delicate scarves, winter boots, and cashmere. However, not all of these can be stored in the same place.
Fold and put woolen sweaters, caps, and scarves in boxes, and hang the furs and leathers.
Also, never fold your leather items as it might make them wrinkly.
#5
Finally, donate the pieces you no longer need
If there are clothes that you didn't wear this season and probably won't wear in future, simply donate them.
This will not only bring a smile on someone's face, but will also help you make space for some new clothes.
So, get rid of all such winter garments that either don't fit you anymore or have gone out of fashion.