5 Vastu tips to fill your home with positive energy
Lifestyle
The terms Vastu Shastra refers to the science of architecture, wherein the emphasis is on the placement of objects and the property in order to bring in happiness and good health. The focus is on the right blend of natural and material objects.
It can improve one's health, lifestyle, and thought-process.
Here are 5 Vastu tips to fill your home with more positive energy.
#1
Get rid of the clutter
Cleaning and de-cluttering is the most vital part of inviting/restoring peace at your abode. We say so because clutter restricts the flow of positive energy.
Hence, stop stuffing clothes, stationery, and other random items at your home. Throw away broken objects and donate the things that you don't use anymore.
Regularly clean the house to reduce the effects of negative vibrations.
#2
Mind the colors
The colors that you choose can play a significant role in making your house look soothing and beautiful.
Lighter tones such as white are the most preferred ones to bring some relaxing energy in your rooms. You can also try out earthy tones.
But since a completely white house can look boring, you may use lighter shades of any of the seven rainbow colors.
#3
Go for a north-facing entrance
While constructing or buying a new home, give enough attention to the direction of the main door.
According to Vastu norms, the main entrance must be built in the north or northeast direction so that while leaving the house, your face remains in the same direction.
This is so because north and northeast directions are considered indicative of progress and victory in life.
#4
Make way for sunlight
It is extremely important to let enough sunlight pass into the house, as it a source of Vitamin D, which is crucial for good health. It can also alleviate bad mood, stress, and depression symptoms.
So, make sure your home has plenty of windows and balconies.
Also, open blinds and draw curtains right in the morning to let sunlight embrace your house.
#5
Add some mirrors
Decorating a house with mirrors in highly recommended by Vastu experts as they are known to reflect positive energy and bring in wealth.
However, correct positioning of mirrors is vital for best results.
Never place mirrors in front of the bed or facing towards the main entrance.
If there is no other option, position the mirror adjacent to the bed to avoid reflections.