Man designs bizarre single pocket jeans, to carry, well, everything!
Do you hate carrying extra baggage and wished your pants somehow had room for all your essentials?
Well, apparently, your wish has been granted by a man with the username rightcoastguy on online discussion platform Reddit.
He has designed a pair of jeans with a massive single back pocket to accommodate almost anything you carry in your backpack.
Here's more on this.
Details
What is this jeans all about?
Alongside the post carrying pictures of the bizarre jeans, the user wrote, "I design ridiculous product ideas for fun, so I designed a pair of jeans with one giant pocket across the butt for all your essentials."
The pictures show the gigantic pocket carrying a laptop, hairbrush, food, and books, among other items. One wonders how uncomfortable that can become, though.
Not so unique
Is this actually a unique idea?
While the idea of giant pockets may seem unique to many, but it apparently isn't.
Remember the blockbuster 1994 film The Mask, in which an eccentric green-skinned man does bizarre things.
If you remember it right, it was Jim Carrey's character in that film that once introduced us to the idea of pants with never-ending pockets that could store pretty much everything in them.
Reactions
Here is how the netizens reacted to it
The post seems to have given a fun time to Reddit users.
At the time of writing, the viral post had garnered 99 percent upvotes and over 2,000 comments.
While one user recommended cutting two-hole to also accommodate an infant, another user took a jibe at designers of women's clothing, suggesting to use the idea in women's jeans, which come with way smaller pockets.