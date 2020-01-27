Soaked v/s raw almonds: Which are better?
Grown mostly in the warmer parts of the country, almonds are considered as one of the most nutritious natural foods out there.
Packed with Vitamin E, protein, and manganese, these brown nuts are highly beneficial.
But since health experts have been wrangling about the way almonds should be consumed, ie. soaked or raw, here we decode it for you.
Details
Soaked almonds degenerate phytic acids
Since childhood, we have all been told to munch on soaked almonds. Here, we tell you why.
Nuts and seeds contain phytic acid, but excess of phytic acids can cause a shortage of minerals in the body.
However, soaking degenerates the phytic acids, thus mitigating the risk.
Further, soaked almonds are more easily digestible than raw almonds.
And, they are tastier!
Benefits
Soaked almonds can help control high blood pressure
Our increasingly sedentary lifestyles have resulted in a wide range of heart health issues, including high blood pressure or hypertension.
But don't worry, research states that almonds can increase the amount of alpha-Tocopherol in the blood, a compound that is known to help maintain blood pressure.
Studies also prove that soaked almonds can be quite healthy for men aged 30-70.
Weight loss
In fact, soaked almonds can help you lose weight
Since a long time, dietitians have been recommending intake of almonds to lose weight.
This is because of the simple reason that almonds improve digestion and reduce food cravings, thus reducing your calorie intake and promoting weight loss.
Not only that, almonds can help beat symptoms of metabolic syndrome, which is also a major risk factor for obesity/weight gain.
Raw almonds
On the other hand, raw almonds can harbor food-borne diseases
By raw almonds, we mean almonds that come directly from tree and not the processed or packaged ones.
Just like raw milk, raw almonds can also invite food-borne diseases, which can lead to sickness. The proof is a series of salmonella outbreaks in the early 2000s that were linked to almonds from California, and ended up sickening hundreds of people in USA and Canada.
Details
Raw almonds create imbalances in the body
In summers, when the body demands to stay cool, raw almonds may heat it up, thereby hampering the digestion.
In some cases, eating raw almonds may result in boils, piles, and other conditions.
On the other hand, soaked almonds make absorption easier.
This is, perhaps, the main factor why almonds are usually soaked before consumption.
Hence, the choice is clear!