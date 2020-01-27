Vipassana meditation: Everything you need to know
Vipassana, an insightful form of meditation, is an age-old practice, introduced to the world by Buddha.
It is believed that it has been derived from a canonical Buddhist text, Satipatthana Sutta, which was taught by Buddha himself.
This intense meditation allows one to introspect while focusing on the world without holding any prior judgments or arguments.
Here's more.
Details
How does Vipassana meditation work?
The purpose of Vipassana meditation is to make the practitioner aware of their life experiences, in a gentle yet thorough manner, to achieve the ultimate goal of setting a connection between the mind and the body.
The process requires you to rest and focus their mind on one matter without wandering. This is known to help attain a state of tranquility.
Details
How is Vipassana helpful?
Other than bringing a sense of calmness to the practitioner, Vipassana can help improve blood pressure, that eventually eases the emotional and physical balance of an individual.
Further, performing Vipassana with full attention can relax the mind and improve brain function.
However, make sure to meditate with focus and faith, so as to achieve the best results.
Technique
How to perform Vipassana meditation?
Firstly, find a calm and quiet place to meditate.
To practise Vipassana meditation, sit down with your legs crossed and your back straight so to avoid back pain.
Relax and focus on your breathing, i.e. the object of meditation.
Don't lose focus. While it is natural for the mind to get distracted during meditation, shift your focus back to breathing, whenever you feel distracted.
Benefits
The benefits of Vipassana meditation
Broadly speaking, Vipassana meditation is known to be beneficial for all, but it works differently for different people. Some of its benefits are:
It helps you better understand other people's moods/behavior, thereby allowing better interaction.
It can improve the way one reacts to certain situations and also enhances listening ability.
It decreases the attachment to worldly matters, and makes you more forgiving and positive.