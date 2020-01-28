Up your tuxedo game with these five easy tips
Who wants to keep tugging their cummerbund whilst in parties where one just has to look flawless? Of course, no one!
But not everyone can pull the art of donning the classic formal attires perfectly.
In fact, a lot of men find the tuxedo and its accouterments to be pretty complex and annoying.
Here are five basic tips to help improve your tuxedo game.
#1
Buy, don't borrow!
First of all, don't settle for cheap options- renting, borrowing or wearing a 10-year-old attire are a big no-no.
If you want that tuxedo to fit perfectly, the best way is to buy quality cloth and get it stitched.
Put extra emphasis on measurements of shoulders, chest, and waist, as you don't want to go wrong in these key areas.
#2
Mind the bow tie
There is no such thing as a tuxedo without a bow tie.
Match the fabric of the bow tie to the lapel and the stripe on your pants. This seemingly small addition can bring a big difference to your overall appearance.
Alternatively, you can also go for a velvet bow tie, which looks great against satin or grosgrain lapels and pant stripes.
#3
No belt please
Gentlemen, tuxedos do not go with belts or even with belt loops. Always use a cummerbund with your tuxedo.
Cummerbunds and tuxedos are a great match, which is why they are recommended for wearing only with tuxedos and not with any other regular suit.
Further, make sure that the pleats of your cummerbund are always upward facing.
#4
Button up!
You must abide by some button rules while stepping out in a tuxedo.
Always unfasten the buttons of your coat while sitting down. However, skip this step if it makes you look like a stuffed potato. Also, try doing this with one hand to look neat.
Also, button the shirt to the top to look tidy, and give proper room to the bow tie.
#5
No sports watch with tuxedo
There is a reason why a sports watch is called a sports watch. It simply doesn't go with formal attires.
No matter how expensive and cool it is, just leave it at home.
For pairing with your tuxedo, go for a simple black leather strap watch along with a silver or black metal dial.
Make sure the strap isn't too colorful, glossy or glittery.