Trying to lose weight? These tea varieties can help
Lifestyle
Crowned as the most consumed beverage in the world after water itself, tea has a plethora of health benefits to offer.
It can soothe a sore throat, uplift mood, and prevent conditions like stroke, arthritis and even cancer.
However, today, we are focusing on this wonder drink's ability to help you shed kilos.
Here are 5 tea types that can help lose unwanted weight.
#1
Star anise tea
Extremely effective in shedding weight and treating digestive issues, the star anise tea is made with the fruit of a small evergreen tree Illicium verum, which is native to China.
Consuming this tea daily can solve diarrhea, nausea, and other digestive problems.
Boil star anise fruit in water for 10 minutes. Add sweeteners, if needed. Strain and pour in a cup.
#2
Mint tea
Mint tea suppresses hunger, and can therefore prove beneficial for those struggling with overeating and weight management issues.
Sipping on a cup of mint tea everyday makes you feel lighter, more active and full.
According to a study published in the Journal of Neurological and Orthopedic Medicine, peppermint consumers reported losing an average of around five pounds of weight a month.
#3
Black tea
As it turns out, black tea isn't only helpful in getting over hangovers, but also in cutting belly fat.
Research suggests that consuming three cups of black tea per day over a period of three months, can reduce waist circumference and fat deposition in the body.
Start taking a cup of black tea everyday along with your breakfast.
#4
Green tea
With its increasing popularity over the past few years, apparently everyone is today aware of the endless benefits of green tea.
Green tea, simply by boosting your metabolism, can help you shed unwanted fat.
Studies state that a daily intake of 4-5 cups of green tea, coupled with 25-minute sessions of intense workout, can help one lose around two pounds a week.
#5
Oolong tea
According to health experts, oolong tea is even more beneficial than green tea.
It helps in burning deposited fat, reduces cholesterol levels in the body, and keeps you active throughout the day.
Two cups of oolong tea a day can do wonders to your overall health.
Further, oolong tea also has a refreshing aroma and taste.
Stay healthy!