Ghee: 5 amazing benefits of this superfood
Lifestyle
We Indians have been consuming the clarified form of butter or ghee since time immemorial.
From being used as an Ayurvedic medicine to adding great taste to our desi delicacies, ghee is one of the most versatile ingredients out there.
What's more? It comes with oodles of health benefits.
However, not many are aware of its many benefits. So, let's find out.
#1
Ghee can narrow down your exposure to cancer-causing agents
Do you know that consuming ghee can lower your chances of developing cancer-causing agents?
At higher temperatures, most oils break down into free radicals, excess of which can result in cell damage and even lead to cancer.
However, ghee, with a smoking point of nearly 500°F, retains its structural integrity even under high heat, thus mitigating the risks.
#2
Ghee can help improve your digestion
Consumption of heavy medications and junk food can cause damage to the intestinal walls and the digestive tract.
However, don't worry - ghee, one of the richest natural sources of butyrate (or butyric acid), can reverse and restore the damage to your digestive tract by facilitating development of new tissues and repairing of the old ones.
This way, it can help improve digestion.
#3
It is a stable fat for cooking
Polyunsaturated oils such as plant oil, sunflower oil, and safflower oil may contain double bonds that are likely to break when exposed to excess heat/pressure, thus leading to oxidization of fatty acid and making them harmful for our cells.
But, ghee, on the other hand, is a primarily saturated fat and is quite suitable for sauteing and baking.
#4
Ghee can help you get rid of stubborn fat
Unlike the olden times, dietitians today recommend using ghee as a primary cooking ingredient to people struggling to shed those extra kilos.
If you also see extra fat depositing in certain areas of your body, consider adding a generous amount of ghee in your daily diet.
Ghee contains such amino acids that are known for mobilizing fat and allowing fat cells to shrink.
#5
Ghee is rich in Vitamin A, E and K
If you're busy as a bee and can't keep track of your daily nutrient intake, close your eyes and rely on ghee!
If not everything, ghee can help sort heart, bone, and skin-related problems for sure.
We say so because ghee is rich in antioxidants and many essential vitamins such as A,E, and K, all of which have a plethora of benefits to offer.