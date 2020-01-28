Getting a new pet? Choose from these best options
Lifestyle
Getting a pet is a long-term commitment that needs to be planned well.
You must take into consideration factors such as the nurturing time, attached costs, and their own lifestyle habits, before deciding which pet would suit you the best.
Keeping in mind our generation's increasingly sedentary lifestyles, here are some of the best pets to choose from.
#1
Guinea pig
Found originally in South America, guinea pigs are now easily available in India.
They are pretty smart and totally adorable, and can be kept both indoors and out.
Like many other pets, they are also sensitive to sound and weather changes.
Guinea pigs are low-maintenance and can be fed fruits, veggies or pre-mixed food mixtures.
They can live up to seven years.
#2
Turtle
These quiet animals are known to bring joy to their owner's lives. Turtles have become popular pet choices for their ability to recognize their owners.
They can easily live up to 20-30 years and do not require much maintenance.
All these active swimmers need is a large tub or glass aquarium to live in peace.
And, they can consume almost all fruits and veggies.
#3
Mouse
One of the most fascinating and entertaining animals, mice are easy to care for and make for one of the least demanding pets.
Further, they are nocturnal and pretty sociable.
But while taking them anywhere, make sure to keep the area mouse-proof.
They eat a variety of foods including grain and seed-based loose food, sunflower seeds, fresh fruits, and vegetables.
#4
Parrot
If you want a pet you would never have to say goodbye to, get yourself a parrot.
These charming creatures can live upwards of 80 years, becoming your companion perhaps for most of your life.
On top of that, parrots are known for their affection toward their adopters.
If getting a bird for pet doesn't sound like a problem, you will love your parrot.