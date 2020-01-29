5 varieties of beetroot drinks you should try
Lifestyle
Beetroot is a root vegetable, loaded with essential nutrients such as vitamins B9 and C, manganese, potassium and iron, among others.
However, despite its popularity as a health-boosting natural food, we have been unfairly ignoring beetroots.
Not only is beetroot amazingly healthy, it can be consumed via a plethora of delicious drinks.
Here are five must-try varieties of beetroot drinks.
#1
Beetroot Soda
Love beetroot's flavor but bored of cliches? This drink is for you.
Take 1/4 cup beetroot cubes, 1/4 cup pineapple cubes, 1/4 cup apple cubes, black salt (per taste), and 3 cups chilled sprite.
Combine all these ingredients with 1.5 cups chilled water. Add in mixer, and blend well.
Lastly, add chaat masala/salt to taste, sprite, and stir well.
#2
Beet-on cocktail
To make this drink, you need 1.5 cup arak, 1 cup homemade beetroot juice, 3 tablespoons lemon juice, mint leaves, and 1/2 cup sweet syrup.
Mix all these ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake until it is well mixed.
Strain and you are good to go. Enjoy this drink on a movie night or serve it to your friends during a home party.
#3
Apple ginger beetroot smoothie
To prepare this drink, you need 1 beetroot, 1 apple, and some carrots, 1 tablespoon ginger, 1 small cupful of ice cubes, and chilled water.
Blend all the ingredients for 30 seconds. Make sure it gains a thick consistency.
You can also add sweeteners, if you wish. You can either freeze it for a while or drink it directly.
#4
Lemon Ginger Beet Juice
For this drink, you need 2 beetroots, 1 cucumber, 1/2 tablespoon ginger, and 2 tablespoons lemon juice.
Chop all the veggies, and put them in a juicer. After juicing all the ingredients, stir and add the lemon juice.
Add sugar or black salt according to your taste.
Sip on this refreshing drink to reap the many benefits of beetroot, in a tasty way!
#5
Beetroot Milkshake
To prepare beetroot milkshake, take 1 beetroot, 1/2 glass cold milk, 1 scoop of vanilla ice cream, and 1 tablespoon sugar.
Simply peel and chop the beetroot. Boil in a pressure cooker, and let it cool.
Thereafter, transfer it in a blender with all the other ingredients (except ice cream).
After blending, pour it in a glass and top it with the ice cream.