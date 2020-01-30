5 food items to boost your child's immunity
Lifestyle
If you have been witnessing your kid getting sick frequently, you might want to review the food that they consume, and its effect on their immune system.
Our immunity plays a significant role in shielding the body against infections/diseases, therefore it's important that we consume plenty of nutritious food.
Here are 5 food items to boost immunity in kids.
#1
Sweet potato
Loaded with antioxidant agents and other essential nutrients, sweet potatoes are exceptionally good for your kid's immunity.
Filled with vitamins A and C, dietary fiber and Beta carotene, sweet potatoes can help fight inflammation and boost up immunity.
Plus, they are amazingly tasty.
You can have them boiled, or roasted, or toss them in your salads, as you like.
#2
Mushroom
Experts have found that mushrooms can improve the response of white blood cells in body.
Mushrooms contain beta-glucans, a type of carbohydrate, that the human body can't make, but requires in order to boost the immune system.
They are also known to enhance cardiovascular health and strengthen bones.
You can conveniently add mushrooms to your salads, soups, veggies, pizzas et al.
#3
Brown Rice
While rice has been around for a long time, one of its variants, i.e. the brown rice has recently gained popularity as a new-age superfood.
Brown rice comes with the goodness of magnesium and selenium which can strengthen the immune system, and protect children against viral infections and other diseases.
Further, it also contains bran and endosperm, both of which are beneficial for health.
#4
Papaya
Papayas are a storehouse of antioxidants, vitamins, fiber, and other essential nutrients.
Along with its countless other health benefits, papayas have garnered quite a reputation when it comes to charging the immune system.
Its richness in vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients makes papaya great for boosting the immune system and helping children fight all sorts of diseases and infections.
#5
Cheese
There is hardly any kid who doesn't already love cheese.
Loaded with calcium, iron, zinc, protein and other essential vitamins and minerals, cheese has been proven as a great food item to help uplift immunity in children.
Now that you know how great cheese is for the immunity, there is no reason for you to stop your kids from munching on it.