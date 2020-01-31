Five amazing health benefits of red rice
In many parts of India, rice is consumed as a staple food.
However, despite its vast popularity, there has been much debate about which of its 40,000 varieties are healthy, and which are not.
While some varieties may do more harm than good, some others like the red rice can do wonders to your health.
Here are five amazing health benefits of red rice.
#1
Red rice comes with high fiber content
The main reason people tend to avoid rice is excessive carbohydrates.
White rice contains a large amount of simple carbohydrates which can lead to obesity, but that is not the case with red rice.
In fact, red rice is high in fiber content and complex carbohydrates, which can help meet your daily fiber requirement, thereby aiding digestion and preventing obesity.
#2
Red rice contains health-boosting anthocyanin pigments
Anthocyanin is the pigment which gives red rice its reddish-purple color.
They are also present in other food items that have such a color.
The component offers a lot of health benefits.
A potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent, anthocyanin can help keep the balance of inter-cellular vitamin C levels and improve nerves and eye health.
#3
It can help control blood sugar levels
If you love rice but can't eat it because of the risk of diabetes, then red rice is for you.
Low in glycemic index, red rice is highly effective in helping control blood sugar levels.
Red rice comes with agents that regulate the insulin function, thereby keeping your risk of diabetes at bay.
Cook it with veggies in order to prepare a wholesome meal.
#4
It is a good source of iron
Iron is one of the most important minerals we need, as it helps in carrying oxygen throughout the body.
A lack of iron may lower your immunity, thus making you feel weak and fatigued.
Fortunately, red rice is a rich source of iron and can therefore assist in overcoming its deficiency.
However, excessive iron intake is not good for health.
#5
It supplies Vitamin B6
Since our body can't make Vitamin B6 itself, it's important that we consume it externally for optimal health and to prevent chronic illnesses.
Vitamin B6 is required to make the red blood cells and for DNA synthesis.
A lack of this vitamin can lead to several health issues.
So make sure to consume enough red rice, as it's a good source of Vitamin B6.