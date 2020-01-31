Five reasons why Fiji is worth a visit
Lifestyle
With white sand beaches, clear, turquoise waters, and a plethora of adventure activities to offer, Fiji makes for one of the most fascinating destinations for tourists around the globe.
Located in South Pacific Ocean, Fiji comprises over 300 islands and more than 500 smaller islets, making it a true tropical paradise.
If this isn't convincing enough, let's unveil five more reasons to visit Fiji.
#1
Natural mud pools and hot springs
Situated on the main island of Viti Levu, the Sabeto Valley Mud Pool and Thermal Spring is one of the most enthralling places to visit in Fiji.
If you want to have a fun time with your family and friends, this is the spot for you.
Not only does the place provide a good opportunity to socialize, but also offers therapeutic baths.
#2
Sunrise in Leleuvia
The one thing that we all expect from our holidays is for them to be revitalizing.
Besides enjoying adventure activities, we would also want to take out a moment and quietly gaze at something that we can remember for the rest of our life.
In Fiji, you can have this experience by seeing the sunrise in Leleuvia. Wake up early and check it out.
#3
Castaway island
Without a doubt, this is the spot you want to stay at, when in Fiji.
Why? Because it has everything that you'd want an island resort to have.
You can either sit for hours on the soft white sands, or try out many adventure activities including the likes of palm diving, surfing, catamaran rides, windsurfing, parasailing, fishing, speedboat safaris. And the list goes on.
#4
Sri Siva Subramaniya temple
Located in the city of Nadi, this is the largest Hindu temple in the southern hemisphere.
Sri Siva Subramaniya Temple is dedicated to Lord Murugan, the supreme God Shiva, and his son Ganesha.
Other than its classic Dravidian architecture, you definitely want to visit this iconic temple to experience a holistic inner peace.
Do keep in mind the place's dos and don'ts before visiting.
#5
Fire walking
You must have seen many cultural shows around the world, but nothing comes close to the ones that Fijians put.
The elaborate cultural shows involving fire-walking by performers at the Art village are quite extraordinary.
Clad in traditional attires, the fire-walkers walk barefoot over a bed of blazing embers or stones. This spectacular tradition came from a nearby Beqa Island.
Plan your trip soon!