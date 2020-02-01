Five habits to boost your mental health
Lifestyle
Brain is the powerhouse of the body, which is why keeping it charged and healthy is of utmost importance.
We take no time in gulping down antibiotics right as we start feeling feverish. But do we consider taking help when feeling low or depressed? Not often.
Here are five simple lifestyle tips to help boost your mental wellness.
#1
Consume a healthy and balanced diet
The path to mental wellness starts from consuming a healthy diet.
Since a sound mind and a healthy body go hand in hand, it is important that you take good care of your nutritional intake.
Aim for a diet rich in fiber, carbohydrates, protein, and essential vitamins.
Three meals a day with a good amount of veggies, fruits, and lean proteins are recommended.
#2
Mind your fluid intake
Dehydration is perhaps one of the worst enemies of your brain, as it may impair both short-term and long-term memory.
Further, when you are low on fluids, you might experience trouble with arithmetic problems.
In order to function properly, the brain needs plenty of fluid intake.
So make sure to drink 8-12 glasses of water every day to stay aptly hydrated.
#3
Perform mental exercises
Our mind happens to be the most active part of the body. From unchecked stress to anxiety, the brain takes a lot.
Evidently, bad mental health can make your mind weak, and lead to impaired memory.
In order to keep your mind happy and healthy, try brain exercises, such as memory games, puzzles or chess.
#4
Take care of your physical health
Like we said, physical and mental health are totally dependent on each other.
Not only does performing regular physical exercise improve your strength and endurance, it also refreshes your mind and improves its well-being.
Although it might seem difficult to get into the routine of exercising, performing simple aerobic exercises for 30-40 minutes daily can help.
#5
Communication is key
Make efforts to ensure that you don't suffer in silence.
Transferring your thoughts into words can make you feel free.
Talk to people around you about your feelings, fears, and anxieties.
Establishing a connection with your peers is one of the most effective ways to be in a happier state of mind.
So, follow these simple tips and stay healthy!