Top 5 amazing health benefits of pomegranate
Native to Iran, pomegranate is today grown in many Asian and Mediterranean countries.
It is quite popular, courtesy its citrusy-sweet taste, and the presence of phytochemicals and nutrients in it.
Consumed in the form of supplements, juices, extracts and, of course, the fruit itself, pomegranate can be a great addition to your daily diet.
Here are top five benefits that pomegranates have to offer.
#1
Pomegranate uplifts cardiovascular health
One of the most common health problems people face nowadays is the hardening of arteries and build-up of plaque in the walls of the arteries, which lead to conditions such as heart attacks, strokes, and bad cholesterol.
However, consuming pomegranate can prevent these conditions because they contain powerful antioxidants.
The fruit is also known to help control blood pressure.
#2
Pomegranate can help you lose weight
Pomegranates are rich in dietary fiber and antioxidants, which are key agents in assisting weight loss.
Daily consumption of this fruit can boost up metabolism and speed digestion, thus helping you shed unwanted fat.
Further, since it enhances satiety, pomegranate can make you feel fuller, thereby curbing unnecessary hunger pangs.
It is advisable to drink pomegranate juice, without removing the fruit's pulp.
#3
Pomegranate boosts brain function
Pomegranate can immensely improve your brain health, and help deal with major conditions like the Alzheimer's disease, among others.
It is rich in polyphenols, which makes it great for treating neurodegenerative conditions.
The fruit can help improve a person's memory and the ability to function quickly.
Therefore, it is considered a great choice of food for children as well as the elderly.
#4
Pomegranate has anti-cancer properties
The presence of certain antioxidants called flavonoids in pomegranate act against various cancer-causing free radicals and even fight off existing cancer cells in the body.
Since certain cancers have become common over the years, experts recommend pomegranate consumption to stay on the safe side.
Studies have shown that it can effectively help in the reduction of breast cancer cells.
#5
Pomegranate improves exercise performance
During exercise, our muscles, tissues, cells, and nervous system experience varied levels of stress, depending on the intensity of the workout.
However, muscular strength can be improved with the help of polyphenols, quercetin, and nitrates, which is why pomegranate intake is usually recommended to athletes.
The presence of Gallic acid in pomegranate can help in recovery from injury, which may be caused during exercise.