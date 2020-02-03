Tips to make your workout sessions more effective
Lifestyle
Working out the right way can do wonders to our mental and physical health.
With our increasingly packed work schedules and sedentary lifestyles, it is important for us to have a routine that includes healthy eating and daily exercise.
However, good habits can also backfire, if not done right.
To make your workout sessions more effective, follow these five essential tips.
#1
Do cardio after weight workout
There has been much debate about whether cardio should be performed before or after weight training exercises.
A majority of experts believe that cardio before weight training sessions may squeeze out your energy for strength training.
The key is to plan your workout session in a way that reaps better results.
You may also consider taking professional help in such a scenario.
#2
Don't let your phone ruin the workout
It's a no-brainer that phones are distracting.
Hence, using your phone while exercising is a big no-no, as it can affect your balance, focus, and intensity.
Further, several studies reveal that using cell phones can ruin workout sessions by making you less focused and more clumsy on those gym machines.
However, listening to music is often associated with increasing the motivation to workout.
#3
Join a fitness community
Staying constantly motivated is not always possible. However, having a group of people who share the same interest can be a great way to keep motivated.
This not only applies to gym-goers but for all sports including cycling, running et al.
So, at times when you don't feel like giving your best, a supportive pal can help you keep going.
#4
Don't forget to stay hydrated
Maintaining proper fluid intake while you are sweating it out at the gym is crucial.
If your workout sessions last for less than an hour, water would be enough. However, if your sessions are longer or more rigorous, keep sipping on a low-calorie energy drink to maintain your body's sodium and potassium levels.
Avoid carbonated drinks at all costs, though.
#5
Try new things in the gym
Staying in your comfort zone can be relaxing, but it doesn't help in the long run.
Likewise, it is important to break the monotony in your gym sessions, in order to up your fitness quotient.
Running faster, doing more crunches or lifting heavier is fine, but trying out newer things (like Yoga or Zumba) can challenge the body in a whole different way.