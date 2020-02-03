5 natural anti-aging face masks for treating wrinkles
Everyone wishes for a flawless skin without any fine lines and wrinkles.
It's understandable if you worry about facial wrinkles, since they're a sign of aging, but it's high time you do something about them.
Although chemical treatment can bring results, it can be harsh on your skin, in the long run.
Here are 5 best natural anti-aging face masks for treating wrinkles.
#1
Turmeric and curd face mask
Since turmeric has strong healing powers and curd comes with lactic acid, this is a great natural, anti-aging combination for all skin types.
In a bowl, put 1 teaspoonful of curd and 1 pinch of turmeric. Mix well.
Then, apply gentle strokes of this mixture on your face, using a flat brush. Let it sit for 10 minutes.
Wash your face with lukewarm water.
#2
Buttermilk, oatmeal and oil mask
This mask is associated with deep cleansing and skin tightening.
If applied regularly, it can help you get a wrinkle-free face.
In a bowl, mix 1/2 cup buttermilk with 2 tablespoons of oatmeal. Warm it until the oatmeal softens. Then, add 2 teaspoons of almond/olive oil.
Apply the mixture on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes.
Finally, wash with cold water.
#3
Honey and cocoa powder mask
If you are dealing with premature aging, this mask is for you.
Honey soothes the skin and cocoa provides all the essential nutrients.
Take 1 teaspoon honey, 2 teaspoons milk and 1 teaspoon cocoa powder, and mix well. Just add enough cocoa powder to get a thick consistency.
Apply evenly on your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes.
Finally, wash it off.
#4
Cucumber and aloe vera mask
For cucumber and aloe vera mask, take a bowl, add 2 tablespoons curd, a few drops of lemon juice and some aloe vera gel. Mix well.
Then, cut a slice of cucumber, dip it into the paste and apply gently on your face.
Finally, rinse off with cool water.
This mask provides hydration to the skin, and helps in removing lines around the lips.
#5
Avocado and flax seed face mask
To prepare this mask, peel one avocado, place it in a blender, add 2 teaspoons flax seed, and blend for 2 minutes to form a paste.
Then, add to it 2 tablespoons milk cream and 1 tablespoon honey.
Apply the mask to your face and neck, 45 minutes before going to bed.
Finally, wash off in the morning, using warm water.