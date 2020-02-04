Five formal pieces of clothing that every man should own
Lifestyle
If done right, formal dressing can go a long way in enhancing a man's personality.
There are many pluses associated with the art of suiting up - it can help you get noticed and create an unforgettable image of yourself.
On the face of it, formal wear may look simple, but remember, devil is in the details.
Here are five must-have formal wear pieces.
#1
A versatile white shirt
Be it any occasion formal or otherwise, a crisp white shirt just can't go wrong.
In order to not let it become monotonous, buy at least two white shirts with slightly different patterns.
The thing about white shirts is that they go perfectly well with most types of blazers, ties, and bottoms.
However, try not to pair them with light colored pieces.
#2
Black lace-up shoes
Your formal wear essentials' list can't be complete without an all-rounder footwear. And, what can be a better choice than a pair of classic black leather lace-up shoes?
Take it as a one-time investment, and consider buying it from a top quality brand.
However, do mind the heels - make sure they are less than an inch, to bring out that neat formal look.
#3
Flat front trousers
Unless you haven't come out of your cabin for years, there is no way that you haven't heard about flat front trousers.
Since pleated pants have become so old-fashioned, you must add flat front trousers to your formal wear collection.
It is advisable to get your trousers custom-stitched. If you can't do that, make sure to get it altered for perfect fit.
#4
A blazer or sport coat
Whether it's chilly outside or you quickly need to switch into a more formal look, good-old blazer is your best buddy.
A classic blazer or sport coat can help complete your three-piece suit, in literally no time.
Some of the best colors for blazers/coats are charcoal grey, navy blue, tan, among others.
Try experimenting with the patterns, such as solids, chequered etc.
#5
Plain-colored tie
A nice tie can add a great deal of edge to your overall formal outfit.
You might already have plenty of ties for your suits, but if you don't have a classic plain tie, your wardrobe is missing something really important.
Make sure to invest in a couple of plain, satin ties, as they go nicely with most shirts.