Spring fashion: Five best trends to follow in 2020
Lifestyle
It is important to transform the wardrobe with the latest trends out there.
However, it may get challenging when it comes to adjusting your collection for a whole new season.
Spring represents rebirth and everything around showcases freshness, hence, your style statement must depict the same.
Here are five pieces of clothing you must have, this spring season.
#1
Fringe garb
Fringes are amazing. Everything about them makes a woman look classy and chic.
Be it a miniskirt or a button-down shirt, fringes fit right everywhere.
Particularly in the spring, they can give a woman that amazing bohemian look.
Go for fringe kimonos, blouses, shrugs, shorts, and maxi dresses to be on top of your fashion game, this spring season.
#2
Floral design
Floral designs are making a blossoming comeback, especially the rose prints that are great for scoring that much-needed breezy feel for the spring collection.
This trend suits everyone elegantly.
A fresh punch of floral design over a dark background can make the wearer stand out.
Bottom line? Versatile florals are a must-have for the spring season.
#3
Crochet
Crochet can be great to help you stay cool, this spring season.
Yes, they fit pretty well in your winter closet, but in case you didn't get the time to try them out until now, you can do it now in spring.
However, if you lack crochets in your wardrobe, it is never too late to grab one for yourself.
#4
Victorian sleeves
There are people who like to keep it safe when it comes to dressing, and then there are those who play around with the belt, waist, neck, and sleeves.
Victorian sleeves can be great for both types, because these are classy and absolutely effortless.
If that doesn't sound motivating enough, fluffy Victorian sleeves can make your waist look slimmer and resemble the hourglass shape.
#5
Disco collar
Guess what? The good-old disco collars are back in fashion.
You can try out a variety of pieces with disco collars, including the likes of button-downs, blazers and jackets, among others.
Since all top-notch designers are adding the quirky yet chic disco collars to their collection, you should not miss out on it, either.