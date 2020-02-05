Five things that dog owners should never do
Lifestyle
Sharing life with a cuddly companion can be one of the best experiences ever.
Yes, they may 'decorate' the floors with muddy paw prints or end up destroying your favorite shoes, but keeping calm and sorting issues smartly is the key to happiness.
If you own a dog, here are five things you should never do.
#1
Leaving them alone in the car
No matter what temperature it is outside, parked cars can heat up pretty quickly, as their metal frames tend to absorb heat, thus putting your pet's life in jeopardy.
Undesirably, the internal temperature of the car makes the pet pant.
It may make your pet sick, or lead to a heatstroke. In some cases, it may even cause death.
#2
Skipping the vet's appointment
However healthy and happy your pet might seem on the outside, skipping your veterinarian's appointment is a big no-no.
We say so because a vet might be able to detect potential or hidden medical threats/conditions, that could become problematic in the long run.
It is important to take your pet for medical check-ups at regular intervals.
#3
Ignoring your dog's barks
Barking is the only way your dog communicates in.
So, if you have a dog, you must always pay attention to its barks.
Dogs bark for various reasons, i.e. to garner their owner's attention, express anger, or just to say hello. So, make sure to note the difference in the intensity and pitch of your dog's barks.
#4
Yelling and punishing
No one should be yelled at or treated in a derogatory manner, least of all your pooch.
Even though they don't understand your words, they can catch the harshness behind them.
If your doggy makes a mistake, try to correct it using peaceful training sessions. You may also consider taking professional help.
This can be a long journey, so try to be patient.
#5
Using crate for the wrong reasons
There is a lot of debate if you should use a crate for your dog or not.
In any case, crates should only be used to provide your dog a sense of security, instead of scaring them.
Never use a crate to abandon your pooch, instead, leave it upon them whether they wish to go in it or not.