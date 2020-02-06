5 bizarre yet gratifying emotional support animals
Lifestyle
As the name suggests, Emotional support animals (ESAs) are dogs or other pets that provide emotional comfort to their owners, on a regular basis.
They are usually prescribed by a mental health professional like a therapist or psychiatrist, and are known to help alleviate symptoms of emotional or mental disabilities in their human counterparts.
Here are five of the best emotional support animals.
#1
Hamster
Just looking at these tiny bundles of joy can make one forget most of their troubles.
Because of their affordable maintenance and friendly nature, hamsters are counted as one of the most suitable emotional support animals.
Further, their size adds up to the cause - hamsters are so small, that they are super easy to carry along, anywhere you go.
#3
Snakes
If you are looking for a pet that doesn't put you in much trouble, snakes are perfect for you.
These beautiful creatures are indeed dangerous, but this isn't the case with all the snakes out there.
These quiet reptiles confine themselves to a territory with right temperature, even at a public place. So, you don't have a lot to worry about.
#2
Miniature horses
For those who are afraid of dogs, the next best alternative is cute miniature horse.
These horses are almost the size of a grown-up dog like a pug, and can live up to 40 years, unlike dogs, who stay with their owners for just 10-15 years.
Plus, they are calm and comforting, which makes them a great choice for those suffering from anxiety issues.
#4
Marmoset
Marmosets are today gaining popularity as emotional support animals, for their adorable appeal and the variety of sizes that they come in.
However, despite the fact that they are utterly cute, marmosets are not easy to handle.
They are known to be one of the most highly demanding pets, both in terms of finances and other daily needs.
#5
Sugar gliders
Sugar gliders are lovely. Quite like the flying squirrel, the sugar glider is a furry little animal.
They can fit in the pocket of your shirt, and they love it too because they like secured pouches to live in.
Besides their adorable appearance, another reason why sugar gliders make a great emotional support animal is that they are very playful and affectionate.