Winter care: Why you need abundant Vitamin D this season
Lifestyle
When your skin is exposed to sun rays, it produces Vitamin D from cholesterol.
Vitamin D is crucial for maintaining healthy bones and teeth. It also protects our body from diseases such as type 1 diabetes.
Meanwhile, we can obtain plenty of Vitamin D through various food sources and supplements.
Here's why and how to boost your Vitamin D intake, this winter season.
Details
It becomes especially important in winters
During winters, our body's Vitamin D levels take a dip.
This happens because the days tend to be shorter in winters, implying that our body doesn't get sufficient UV (ultraviolet) rays from the sun, to produce enough Vitamin D.
Hence, in order to maintain healthy Vitamin D levels, it is advisable to consume 5 times more Vitamin D during wintertime, through your diet.
Signs and symptoms
What are the signs and symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency?
Vitamin D deficiency is pretty common, these days.
In fact, an estimated 1 billion people around the world suffer from Vitamin D deficiency.
Signs and symptoms include frequently getting sick or infected, fatigue and tiredness, bone and back pain, depression, and hair loss, among others.
However, people often tend to underestimate/misunderstand these symptoms.
In case, you are also suffering from these, get yourself tested.
Implications
What happens when you are low on Vitamin D?
Vitamin D deficiency affects bone strength and density, which can lead to a host of bone diseases such as rickets in children and osteoporosis in adults.
It may also increase your risk of cardiovascular disease, impair cognitive function, or even lead to cancer.
Further, a deficiency of Vitamin D can lower your immunity, making you more prone to disease/infections.
Sources
Where to get your Vitamin D from?
For most of your Vitamin D needs, sun is the answer.
Other than that, you should consume fish and other seafood including salmon, tuna, mackerel, oysters, shrimps, sardines.
Egg yolk is another easy and rich source of Vitamin D.
Vegetarians or vegans can rely on mushrooms.
Stay healthy!