5 common myths about workouts debunked
Lifestyle
A lot of people are today getting smarter in their approach to working out, but there are some long-held notions related to workouts that are just not true.
These rather baseless pieces of information often come from unreliable sources like self-proclaimed "fitness influencers".
But don't worry, we can help- here are five myths about workouts, and why you should stop believing them.
#1
Myth: Weight training isn't helpful in losing weight
When it comes to weight loss, one of the most commonly-believed myths is that weight training isn't good at helping you lose weight.
However, the truth is that strength training helps tone muscles, and burns way more calories than aerobic training sessions.
So, include more of weight training in your daily workout sessions.
Start entering that "dreaded" weights area of the gym already!
#2
Myth: Exercise can replace bad eating habits
Many people tend to allow themselves cheat meals way too often, thinking, "I'll burn all these calories in the gym."
Please stop! This is not how workout works.
Exercise cannot make up for an unhealthy diet.
Losing weight is about getting rid of extra calories. If you run on treadmill for an hour and then gulp down burgers, it's a waste of your efforts.
#3
Myth: Crunches can erase belly fat
Often, those late-night infomercials try to sell this idea, but the truth is that crunches alone can't help.
You need other abdominal exercises too, in order to gain endurance and strength in the muscles on and around stomach area.
We suggest you to aim for a comprehensive mix of cardio and strength training elements, so as to achieve your weight loss goals.
#4
Myth: Yoga does not cause any injuries
Sure Yoga comes with a plethora of benefits like reducing stress levels, improving sleep quality, and enhancing concentration power, among others.
But just like any other exercise form, Yoga can also cause injuries, if and when not done carefully.
Common injuries (because of Yoga) occur around the lower back, wrist, hamstrings, and the neck.
So, be careful when performing all those health-boosting Yoga asanas.
#5
Myth: Sweating is significant for weight loss
Sweating is the process where the body loses water and salt in order to regulate body temperature.
Busting the myth, making all those attempts at sweating to burn fat won't make much difference because sweating is not directly proportional to weight loss.
Hence, the aim should be to burn calories properly and not just sweating through trivial tricks.