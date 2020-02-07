Top five places to travel in February in India
Lifestyle
With the summer steadily steeping in, and a romantic vibe around, February makes for one of the most exciting months to satisfy your wanderlust.
Given the mild and breezy weather during this time of the year, you can literally go anywhere in our travel-versatile country.
But to help you out, we have listed the top five places to travel in February.
#1
Alleppey, Kerala
From trekking expeditions and backwater cruises to houseboat tours and spa treatment, there is an endless list of activities that one can enjoy in this beautiful city.
What's more? The place is blessed with awe-inspiring natural beauty.
Whether you are seeking adventure or spirituality, Alleppey has a unique blend of tradition, splendor, adventure, and spirituality, and can make every sort of traveler happy.
#2
Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh
If you are a fan of stunning architecture and sculptures, then you should pack your bags for this city right away.
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Khajuraho Group of Monuments in Madhya Pradesh is a collection of Hindu and Jain temples.
Ranked as one of the best preserved monuments in the country, the sandstone temples are sure to leave you in awe.
#3
Kovalam, Kerela
Move over the beaches of Goa, and check out Kovalam, a popular Kerala city with three adjacent crescent beaches located within its coastline.
Sunbathing, special cultural programs, swimming, herbal body massages, and catamaran cruises are some of the best things to enjoy in Kovalam.
So, in case you are planning a budget-friendly and rejuvenating trip, book your tickets to Kovalam already.
#4
Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh
One of India's top paragliding spots, Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh is the perfect escape from the hastiness and humdrum of metropolitan cities.
A land of dense forest and fascinating tea gardens, this quaint town won't let you get bored, no matter what, as it has a plethora of sporting activities and dedicated centers for meditation, spiritual studies, and eco-tourism.
#5
Darjeeling, West Bengal
Darjeeling is downright one of the most magnificent hill stations in the world.
Offering enchanting views of Mount Kanchenjunga, the city boasts of some of the best of Buddhist monasteries and colonial British architecture.
If you want to experience the most romantic winter of your life, then you just can't miss out on Darjeeling.
Also, try out the amazing toy train ride.
Enjoy!