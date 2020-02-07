5 tips to curb overeating at night
Lifestyle
People overeat because of various reasons such as stress, craving for certain food items, or some medical conditions.
But, overeating can lead to a surfeit of diseases, and other health complications like high-cholesterol and obesity.
Overeating, particular at night time, can hinder your sleep cycle, which is detrimental for health.
To quit overeating, follow these simple tips.
#1
Do not miss your morning meal
Skipping breakfast is never a good idea.
Further, it is also linked with overeating patterns towards the end of the day.
A study revealed that skipping breakfast can lead to night cravings or overeating at dinner.
This happens because by missing an important meal, one ends up consuming fewer calories than needed, which they then try to mitigate through a heavier meal at night.
#2
Make friends with protein and fiber
Fiber and protein are known to be the most filling nutrients, and can therefore reduce overeating.
Hence, instead of mindless snacking, aim to plan a diet chart that includes sufficient proportions of these two essential nutrients.
For instance, a breakfast of oatmeal with a cupful of low-fat milk, and snacks of a handful of nuts can be great to fill you up.
#3
Think about the consequences
Everyone has their own set of aspirations.
Whether your long-term goals are directly related to fitness or not, good health is vital to achieve them.
Strong determination is the key. So, whenever you feel like gulping down that unhealthy/unnecessary food item, remind yourself that you are prepping for something more important than the food that is present in front of you.
#4
Uninterrupted sleep is a must
Sleep deprivation can significantly affect your metabolism, and make you feel hungry more often.
And, when you eat excessively, your body finds itself incapable of breaking down those complex food items, which ultimately results in obesity.
Separately, many people often end up confusing their body's resting call for a hunger call. Sometimes, your body is just tired and needs rest, not food.
#5
Seek professional help
If your overeating habit has been around for a long time, chances are that you might be suffering from an eating disorder, implying that you perhaps need expert assistance.
Consulting an expert can help you identify the triggers for your overeating/binge-eating patterns.
Moreover, they can also help you out with a proper diet plan.
So, follow these tips, and stay healthy!