You can now try on lipstick (virtually) before buying
Lifestyle
Unlike celebrities and fashion bloggers, the regular buyers like us can't buy every makeup product we want before testing, because of, well, monetary and other restrictions.
But thanks to the Pinterest's new AR tool called Try On, you can virtually try on different lipstick shades, before actually going to the host link, and buying them.
Here's all you need to know about the feature.
Details
What is unique about the new feature?
There are various apps that offer try-on makeup features, but many of them end up altering the final results by applying skin smoothing and brightening effects.
And, you certainly don't want that - the whole idea is to replicate the reality, and not augment it.
Hence, Pinterest's app comes in handy. The company claims that its feature is free from any image altering effects.
Information
You can buy products from a wide range of brands
Right as you find a product worth buying, you can simply swipe up to shop, from a wide range of brands such as Estee Lauder, Sephora, bareMinerals, Neutrogena, L'Oreal brands NYX Professional Makeup, YSL Beaute, Lancome, and Urban Decay, among others.
Steps
And, here is how the Try On feature works
In order to use the new feature, open the Pinterest camera in search, then click on "Try on" button to find and choose from different available shades.
Now, you can either save the look for later reviewing by clicking on the "Save" button, or you can directly buy the product from the retailer's site by swiping up on the look.
Do you know?
Try On available for iOS, Android users in the US
The Try On for lipstick feature is currently available for iOS and Android users in the US. According to Pinterest, more AR categories will be rolled out soon. However, Indians would probably have to wait a bit longer for this all-new amazing feature.