Score flawless skin with these five healthy food items
Those deceptive advertisements and marketing gimmicks that try to convince us that beauty is just a purchase away, are, in actuality, far from truth.
However, if these companies sold healthy, chemical-free fruits and veggies, the scenario would have been different, because the key to outer beauty is robust inner health.
Here are five food items to help you score beautiful, flawless skin.
#1
Whole wheat
Since a lot of skin problems are related to poor diet, reduce your spending on cosmetics, and spend it on healthier food instead.
For one, fiber-filled whole wheat is vital for keeping your digestive system clean, thereby resulting in spot-free skin.
People suffering from pimples and dark spots must include whole wheat in their diet, as it doesn't let impurities stay.
#2
Cucumber
Loaded with goodness of several essential vitamins and caffeic acid, cucumbers can be one of the best friends for your skin.
With a high (about 95%) water content, cucumbers can help cure most skin problems, be it inflammation or irritation.
They are especially great for the under-eye area, as they can calm the puffiness beneath.
You can simply toss sliced cucumbers to your salads.
#3
Potatoes
While you might be trying to avoid potatoes out of the fear of gaining extra calories, we suggest you to eat them in regulation for their many skin health benefits.
Potatoes contain catecholase, an enzyme that is known to promote skin brightening.
Not only do potatoes bring glow to the skin, they can also help remove dark spots.
#4
Tomatoes
Tomatoes have lycopene, an ingredient that can help protect the skin from damage caused by sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays.
For the unversed, the UV rays can lead to many skin issues such as blemishes, fine lines, tanning, etc.
While it is no substitute for the sunscreen, consuming tomatoes can significantly enhance your ability to fight off damage from UV rays.
#5
Red wine
The next time you plan to party, stick to red wine!
Made by fermenting dark-colored whole grapes, red wine is associated with a decreased risk of cardiovascular diabetes and metabolic syndrome, and improved skin health.
The antioxidants in red wine like resveratrol contain antimicrobial effects, which can help reduce breakouts and also aid in maintaining the elasticity of the skin.
But, drink in moderation.