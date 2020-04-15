The ancient, spiritual practice of Yoga has gained massive popularity across the globe in the past couple of decades. Even research suggests that yoga has various positive effects on our body, mind, and emotional health. Furthermore, it is fairly easy to perform, and can be done by people of all age groups and fitness levels. Here are some important health benefits of yoga.

#1 Yoga offers better quality of life

Yoga helps you build a healthy lifestyle which can drastically improve your quality of life. It offers you better physical health, physique, discipline, peace of mind and a sense of connection with your inner self. Practising yoga can help change your outlook toward life. What's more, it improves your eating habits, confidence and even social life.

#2 Yoga can help prevent diseases

Studies indicate that yoga can improve cardiovascular health, thus reducing risk of heart disease and stroke. Further, it can also lower down risk of diabetes and other dreadful conditions. Regular practice of yoga may also eliminate symptoms of migraine, asthma and arthritis. It can help you score a healthier sleep cycle, by relaxing your muscles, providing relief from stress, and enhancing your mood.

#3 It improves mental health

Apart from gifting you a better physique, yoga can improve your mental health as well. It has been proven that practising yoga can relieve anxiety. It also improves your level of concentration. Thus, it can be said that regular practice of yoga leads to improved mood, reduced depression, higher self esteem, self-acceptance and an optimistic attitude towards life.

#4 It can also lower blood pressure

Yoga plays a vital role in improving blood circulation and regulating blood pressure in the body. It is, therefore, usually recommended to patients of high blood pressure or hypertension. A better blood circulation also means healthier organs, clearer skin and a relaxed mind. In addition, yoga can fix your immune system and improve digestive function.

#5 Some more health benefits of yoga