Dogs and cats demand a lot of care, love, and attention. But people these days are busy and impatient. They do want pets but cannot devote a lot of time and efforts. We understand the plight. From guinea pigs to rabbits, here are some low-maintenance pets that can surely make you feel loved without demanding a lot from you.

#1 Guinea pigs

Guinea pigs are one of the most active and lively pets to have. Initially, they might seem inexpressive, but once they settle down with you, you will be able to understand their emotions. All they need is a spacious cage, fresh water, regular food and proper ventilation. Further, they are easily available for as cheap as Rs. 600 and live for about 4-6 years.

#2 A small bird

Small birds make great pets for people who don't have much time and are mostly occupied with work. Birds only need a cage, fresh water and food, and they will be all happy and healthy. They are available in almost all pet stores and can live for 5-15 years. It is ideal to buy them in pairs.

#3 Turtles

Turtles can live up to 80-100 years. So, it is likely that if you pet one, it might turn out to be the oldest member of your family. They are extremely calm and gentle creatures. They also tend to have a versatile personality which makes it interesting to grow old with your pet and understand their patterns overtime.

Do you know? #4: Fish

Owning a fish is fun and easy. They are friendly, easy to pet and can fit in a normal sized bowl. But, it is important that you install a water filter in their aquarium because the water gets dirty over time.

#5 Rabbits