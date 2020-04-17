We are done with straight and boring sleeve designs. Sleeves are capable of either accentuating or completely ruining your overall look. Hence, you need to be careful and precise with them. To help you out, here we have listed five of the most amazing sleeve patterns and designs that will make you look stunning. Check them out.

#1 Lantern sleeves

Remember those beautiful sleeves on Jasmine, the beautiful Disney princess? They were popular back in the 80s and are now reinvigorating. Lantern sleeves are charming, gathered at the top and tapered down towards the elbow. Some variants of these sleeves come with flares at the top and elastic at the end, allowing them to easily get converted into a straight sleeve.

#2 Off-shoulder sleeves

Off-shoulder sleeves are super trendy these days. And we believe, they are totally worth the popularity. These sleeves are externally attached to the upper part of the bodice of the dress. A different variant of this design goes with the same name, but features a hole in the shoulder area with the rest of the sleeve otherwise being normally cut.

#3 Bell sleeves

Bell sleeves or peplum sleeves are amazingly classy. These sleeves typically range from 3/4th to full-length in size. They have a bell-like shape, implying that they expand in width from the shoulder to the hand. Some similar designs feature a flute sleeve with an umbrella frill. These sleeves are just perfect for casual outings and parties.

#4 Ruffled sleeves

Ruffled sleeves go pretty well with all kinds of body types and make you look elegant and sophisticated. These sleeves feature gathers at different levels of the cut, and have a wide opening at the lower end for enhancing the ruffles. Wear it to parties, and carry it with confidence and a big smile.

#5 Butterfly sleeves