Apart from making our food taste great, Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is known to have various amazing medicinal properties. Loaded with probiotics and enzymes, while being low on sugar and calories, ACV can be great for our overall health. From weight loss to skin cleansing and managing blood sugar levels, here are some incredible health benefits that ACV has to offer.

#1 ACV can improve your digestion

ACV can help treat gas and bloating, thus improving digestion. Consuming ACV can treat bloating as it is antimicrobial in nature, and it also increases stomach acid. You may take two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar before consuming protein-rich foods in order to improve your digestion. Or you can just mix it with water to dilute it a bit.

#2 It can help prevent diabetes

Yes, you can prevent diabetes without relying on medicines. Apple cider vinegar is considered as a natural way to control blood sugar levels in the body. It stimulates insulin sensitivity and helps your body utilize more glucose out of your bloodstream, thus lowering blood sugar levels in the body which can prevent large sugar spikes and keep risk of diabetes at bay.

#3 It helps in reducing weight

A bunch of studies indicate that consuming apple cider vinegar helps increase satiety, thus reducing hunger and promoting healthy weight loss. Research suggests that consuming two tablespoons of ACV each day for three months can effectively help you lose weight. And, needless to say, less body fat is the key to a fit body and a confident soul.

#4 It can help treat conditions related to skin