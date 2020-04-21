Last updated on Apr 21 2020, 08:36 pm
Written by Poornima Pandey
Apart from making our food taste great, Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is known to have various amazing medicinal properties.
Loaded with probiotics and enzymes, while being low on sugar and calories, ACV can be great for our overall health.
From weight loss to skin cleansing and managing blood sugar levels, here are some incredible health benefits that ACV has to offer.
ACV can help treat gas and bloating, thus improving digestion.
Consuming ACV can treat bloating as it is antimicrobial in nature, and it also increases stomach acid.
You may take two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar before consuming protein-rich foods in order to improve your digestion. Or you can just mix it with water to dilute it a bit.
Yes, you can prevent diabetes without relying on medicines.
Apple cider vinegar is considered as a natural way to control blood sugar levels in the body.
It stimulates insulin sensitivity and helps your body utilize more glucose out of your bloodstream, thus lowering blood sugar levels in the body which can prevent large sugar spikes and keep risk of diabetes at bay.
A bunch of studies indicate that consuming apple cider vinegar helps increase satiety, thus reducing hunger and promoting healthy weight loss.
Research suggests that consuming two tablespoons of ACV each day for three months can effectively help you lose weight.
And, needless to say, less body fat is the key to a fit body and a confident soul.
Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial and anti-fungal properties.
Applying diluted ACV on your skin can work as a remedy for various skin conditions caused by bacteria or fungi.
It can cure skin problems such as dry skin, itching and eczema.
It can also improve the protective skin barrier and make your skin look softer and healthier.
